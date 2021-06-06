Only 7 countries have over 1 lakh Covid deaths. Maharashtra is close to the mark

Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in India, is close to crossing a grim milestone. The number of fatalities related to the disease are very close to the 1 lakh-mark in the state. Only seven countries, including India, have more than a lakh casualties.

Though the daily number of Covid-19 cases have come down in Maharashtra and across India, it still has the highest caseload and deaths in the country. The country closest to Maharashtra's fatality count is France, where the coronavirus disease has killed 1.09 lakh people, according to Worldometers.

Also Watch: Maharashtra's 5-step unlock plan





The other countries in the list are Russia (123,436 deaths), Italy (126,472 deaths), the UK (127,836 deaths), India (346,784 fatalities), Brazil (472,629 fatalities) and the worst-hit United States (612,203 deaths).

The Maharashtra government has announced five-phased unlock plan for the state. On Monday, the third level of the plan will come into force in which restaurants, shops selling non-essential items and public places are set to reopen.

As per the state government's notification, municipal corporations and districts in Maharashtra with a positivity rate between 5 per cent and 10 per cent and occupancy of oxygen beds over 40 per cent are categorised under level 3. However, the local trains will remain available only for specific categories as per the state government order.

The lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra were imposed in April this year when the second wave of the pandemic intensified.

Maharashtra recorded 13,659 new Covid-19 cases, 300 deaths and 21,776 discharges on Saturday, according to the state's public health department bulletin. The cumulative caseload of the state mounted to 58,19,224 while the recoveries touched 55,28,834. A total of 99,512 persons have succumbed to Covid-19.

The recovery rate in the state reached 95.01 per cent while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.71 per cent.

India on Sunday reported 1,14,460 new fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 60 days, according to the Union health ministry data. This took the country's infection tally to 2,86,94,879.