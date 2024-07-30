Mumbai, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the state lacks the power to remove the 50% cap on reservations, asserting that only the Centre has the authority to raise the ceiling limit through Parliament. Only Centre can raise reservation limit by removing the 50% cap: Uddhav

Thackeray slammed the Eknath Shinde-led government over the vexed Maratha reservation issue and demanded deliberations with various sections to find a solution through mutual understanding instead of holding discussions only with politicians.

"The state does not have the right to increase the limit of reservations. It can be resolved in Lok Sabha. My MPs will back it ," the former chief minister told reporters.

"Everyone must go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he should decide . Whatever it is , we will accept it," he said.

Thackeray said the ruling party must clarify whether it wants to hurt the Other Backward Classes, citing the High Court's stay on the Bihar government's decision to raise quotas to 65 per cent.

The former chief minister said Marathas won't get justice till incumbent rulers continue to be at the helm of affairs.

Thackeray said the former ally has changed and become "brutal".

"This brutal tendency must be destroyed in Maharashtra and the country," he said while responding to a query on allegations raised by former state home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Deshmukh had claimed an "intermediary" had visited him when he was the home minister in the previous MVA government on behalf of Fadnavis, who was the opposition leader, with affidavits implicating then CM Uddhav Thackeray and ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab.

Fadnavis has denied these charges.

Thackeray called for rehabilitating residents of Dharavi slum sprawl, undergoing redevelopment, in the same locality and not elsewhere in the city.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.