‘Only education can break chains of dictatorship, Sanatan’: Kamal Haasan at Chennai event

Actor and Rajya Sabha member Kamal Haasan has said, “Education is the only weapon that can break the chains of dictatorship and Sanatanam.” The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader was speaking at an event organised by the Agaram Foundation in Chennai on Sunday, ANI reported. On July 25, Haasan officially stepped into the Parliament for the first time, taking oath as a Rajya Sabha Member. (PTI)

His comments come when a former minister in Maharashtra, too, held Sanatan Dharma responsible for caste atrocities, and sought to differentiate between it and Hinduism. “There was never any religion called Sanatan Dharma. We are followers of Hindu Dharma,” NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad said.

Haasan, in his speech on Sunday, said, “Don't take anything else in your hands, only education. We cannot win without it, because the majority can make you lose. Majority (of) fools will make you lose… That's why we must hold on to it (education) firmly.”

Haasan further said the introduction of NEET in 2017 for medical education admissions has “reduced” chances for many students.

The MP also recounted a recent interaction with Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, speaking about Agaram foundation work. "I told the chief minister that NGOs were not asking for anything like money — they're only asking for permission to work. He assured me that steps are being taken in that direction. I am proud to be involved in this cause," he said.

Haasan concluded his address by stressing that the work of real leaders often goes unrecognised, despite the lasting impact they leave behind. “Leadership isn't about staying in power, it's about making change happen, even if your name fades away with the waves.”

Kamal Haasan's Parliament debut

On July 25, Haasan officially stepped into the Parliament for the first time, taking oath as a Rajya Sabha Member. The actor took his oath in Tamil, which was met with enthusiastic desk-thumping from other MPs.

Haasan’s induction into the Rajya Sabha is a significant chapter in his political journey, marking his entry into national-level legislation.

His nomination was supported by the ruling DMK-led alliance, which had promised him a seat in the Upper House in return for MNM’s support during the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament earlier that day, the 69-year-old actor-politician told reporters, "I am very proud and honoured," as reported by ANI.

Prior to this, Haasan found himself at the centre of a controversy sparked during the ‘Thug Life’ movie audio launch event held in Chennai on May 24. During the event, he had reportedly remarked that “Kannada was born out of Tamil". The statement triggered strong reactions in Karnataka, leading the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to ban the film’s release and seek an apology from Haasan.

The actor issued a clarification, stating that he never meant to offend anyone and emphasised his admiration for the Kannada language and its people.