Actor Kamal Haasan marks Parliament debut, takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Tamil

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Friday made his debut in Parliament as he took oath as a Rajya Sabha Member. The veteran actor arrived at the Parliament complex earlier in the day. Kamal Haasan marks Parliament debut, takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Tamil

Haasan delivered his oath in Tamil, drawing loud desk thumps from fellow Parliamentarians.

Kamal Haasan's entry into the Rajya Sabha marks a major milestone in his political career, as he takes on a national legislative role for the first time. His nomination came with the backing of the ruling DMK-led alliance, which had assured him a seat in the Upper House in exchange for Makkal Needhi Maiam’s support during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The 69-year-old actor-turned-politician spoke to reporters outside Parliament earlier in the day, Haasan said, "I am very proud and honoured," reported news agency ANI.

Haasan had filed his nomination papers on June 6 at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, accompanied by chief minister MK Stalin, deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and senior leaders from alliance partners including VCK’s Thol. Thirumavalavan, MDMK’s Vaiko, and Tamil Nadu Congress chief Selvaperunthagai.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, a candidate needs at least 34 votes to win a Rajya Sabha seat. With 158 MLAs from the DMK-led INDIA bloc (DMK-133, Congress-17, VCK-4, CPI-2, CPM-2), the alliance was well-positioned to secure four seats in the Upper House.

On June 12, Kamal Haasan and five others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. Certificates of election were handed over by Returning Officer Subramani at the Chennai Secretariat.

The other elected members include DMK’s Poet Salma (A Rokkaiah Malik), SR Sivalingam, P Wilson (re-elected for a second term), and AIADMK’s IS Inbadurai and Dhanapal. Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and other MPs were present at the certificate distribution ceremony.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, MNM had secured 2.62% of the vote share but failed to win any seats.

(With ANI inputs)