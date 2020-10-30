e-paper
bihar election 2020
Home / India News / ‘Only installed wife on CM’s chair’: Nitish attacks Lalu on women welfare

‘Only installed wife on CM’s chair’: Nitish attacks Lalu on women welfare

Otherwise, he did nothing for the women of Bihar, Nitish Kumar said on Friday.

india Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses an election campaign rally in Sheohar on Friday.
In a sharp attack on jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the only step that Lalu took for the welfare of women of the state during his regime was to install his wife on the chair when he went to jail. Without taking Lalu’s name, the CM said, “They are talking today, but how was the condition of women earlier? They were ignored, nobody paid attention to their issues.” He was addressing an election rally at Parbatta, which will vote in the second phase on November 3.

“When he was sent to jail, he installed his wife (Rabri Devi) on the chair, but did nothing for the welfare of the women otherwise,” he said. Rabri Devi was made the chief minister of the state in 1997 when Lalu Prasad Yadav was arrested in the multi-crore fodder scam cases.

“If Bihar has progressed today, the biggest reason is women’s participation. Promoting women is our commitment,” the JD(U) chief said. Talking about economic empowerment of women, he said his government started the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP), locally known as JEEViKA, by taking loan from the World Bank and the initiative has expanded today.

A few days ago, Nitish Kumar hurled another personal attack on Lalu on the same issue of women empowerment as he said people who produce seven to eight kids can’t be entrusted with the responsibility of Bihar. “They don’t have any faith on daughters. They had 7-8 daughters before they had a son. What kind of Bihar they want to make?” Nitish Kumar had said, without naming Lalu.

 

On Friday, Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted mocking D(U)-NDA’s promise of self-reliant Bihar. “Onions are priced at Rs 100 per kg. Oil prices are soaring, unemployment is increasing. How this ‘double-engine’, ‘jumla’ government will make self-reliant Bihar.”

Lalu Prasad was granted bail in one of the fodder scam cases by the Jharkhand high court. The other case is to be taken up on November 9. If he gets bail, he will walk free on November 10, on the day the results of the three-phase Bihar elections will be announced.

(With agency inputs)

