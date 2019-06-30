Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 29, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

The DM’s guidelines also mention increasing security in and around the premises of the historical monuments

india Updated: Jun 30, 2019 05:49 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Lucknow
moral policing,yogi adityanth govt,yogi BJP
The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders.(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

District Magistrate (DM) Lucknow, Kaushal Raj Sharma issued dress codes and other guidelines for tourists visiting historical monuments in the city.

“Carrying camera, tripod, video cameras inside Bara and Chota Imambara is prohibited. Furthermore, entering the premises of Imambara with vulgar dresses too is not allowed. Only people with decent clothes will be allowed inside the premises of the monuments,” the guidelines issued by DM Sharma read.

The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders.

The DM’s guidelines also mention increasing security in and around the premises of the historical monuments.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 05:49 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics