Onset of Southwest monsoon in Delhi: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday confirmed the onset of Southwest monsoon in Delhi. It has also further advanced into some more parts of West Rajasthan, remaining parts of East Rajasthan, some parts of Haryana, some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh; remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some more parts of East Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Delhi recorded 228.1mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period between 8:30am on Thursday and Friday. (PTI photo)

The northern limit of monsoon passes through Jaisalmer, Churu, Bhiwani, Delhi, Aligarh, Kanpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Kheri, Moradabad, Dehradun, Una, Pathankot and Jammu.

The conditions are likely to become favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of West Rajasthan; remaining parts of Haryana, entire Chandigarh and remaining parts of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu during the next 2-3 days, IMD said.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (over 20cm) occurred at many places in Delhi accompanied with moderate to severe thunderstorms, and lightning, gusty winds up to 15 to 25kmph also occurred over during 4:30am to 8:30am on Friday.

Delhi recorded 228.1mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period between 8:30am on Thursday and Friday. 148.5mm out of this came in just a three-hour window between 2:30am and 5:30am. The rainfall spell was recorded at Delhi’s weather station at Safdarjung.

This is likely to be the wettest single-day spell of rain for June in the capital since 1936, when Delhi recorded 235.5mm, IMD data showed.