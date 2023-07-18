Home / India News / Oommen Chandy's mortal remains to be flown to Kerala capital today, funeral on Thursday

Oommen Chandy's mortal remains to be flown to Kerala capital today, funeral on Thursday

PTI |
Jul 18, 2023 10:18 AM IST

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, Satheesan said the funeral services will be held at Puthuppally church near Kottayam on Thursday afternoon.

The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, the party said. Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, Satheesan said the funeral services will be held at Puthuppally church near Kottayam on Thursday afternoon.

Oommen Chandy.passed away at the age of 79, in Bengaluru, early Tuesday,(PTI)
Oommen Chandy.passed away at the age of 79, in Bengaluru, early Tuesday,(PTI)

Addressing the media along with other senior leaders, he said the body will be kept at the Durbar hall of the state secretariat today for the public to pay tribute.

Read: ‘…when we served as CMs’: PM Modi pays tribute to Cong veteran Oommen Chandy

"After that the remains will be taken to the St George Cathedral near the secretariat where he used to pray. Later, the body will be kept at Indira Bhavan, for the party workers to pay homage," Satheesan said.

Indira Bhavan at Thiruvananthapuram is the Congress headquarters in Kerala. The body will be taken in a procession to Puthuppally tomorrow morning.

"We have made arrangements at the Thirunakkara Ground in Kottayam for the public to pay homage. In the evening, the body will be taken to his house at Puthuppally," Satheesan said.

Read: Oommen Chandy dies at 79: 5 points about two-time Kerala CM

The funeral will be held at the Puthuppally church at 2 PM on Thursday, he added. Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, died in Bengaluru early today, his family said. He was 79.

The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post. The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holiday and two days' mourning as a mark of respect to the late former CM.

According to Congress sources, Chandy died at a private hospital at 4.25 am while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out