Op Sindoor compelling example of modern warfare, says CDS

The four-day military confrontation with Pakistan in May under Operation Sindoor was a "compelling example" of modern warfare where precision strike capabilities were deployed in a tight time frame, chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday. Chandigarh, Nov 09 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan delivers a keynote on "Heartland and Rimland Powers in Multi-Domain Warfare and India" at 9th Military Literature Festival 2025, in Chandigarh on Sunday.

“Operation Sindoor is a compelling example of modern warfare, where precision strike capabilities, network-centric operations, digitised intelligence, and multi-domain tactics were effectively deployed within a compressed time frame,” the CDS said in his special address on Impact of Technology on Modern Warfare at the Delhi Defence Dialogue, organised by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA).

The dialogue brings together policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, and academia to share insights on how new-age technologies can be effectively harnessed for enhancing India’s defence capability.

Operation Sindoor marked New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before the May 10 ceasefire.

The clash involved fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and a fierce artillery duel.

Chauhan said it is imperative for the military leadership to adapt swiftly to evolving realities, adding that technological superiority has become a decisive factor in determining success on the battlefield. Modern warfare is being reshaped by rapid innovation, strategic partnerships and organisational transformation within the armed forces, he said.

“War is all about winning. There are no runners-up in war. There are no silver medals for the valiant efforts or consolation prizes for very brave attempts. This harsh reality has been driving military commanders throughout ages to seek every possible advantage over their adversaries,” Chauhan said.

Warfare and winning are dependent on strategy, which was largely derived from geography in the past, but gradually the element of technology was taking over and overshadowing geography, he added.

In his welcome address, MP-IDSA director general Sujan Chinoy touched upon the transformative role of technology in shaping modern defence capabilities, emphasising that the armed forces worldwide are transitioning from the industrial to the information and cyber age. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum physics are becoming crucial determinants in warfare and security, he said.