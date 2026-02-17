Open pit, no barricades: Kerala man dies after falling into roadside pit in Thodupuzha
The pit had been dug on the side of the road for ongoing construction work and had no barricading around it.
A 27-year-old man lost his life on Monday night after his scooter fell into an open construction pit. The incident took place near Thodupuzha in the Idukki district of Kerala.
Police identified the victim as Jeys Benny, a resident of Muthalakkodam, news agency PTI reported.
The pit had been dug on the side of the road for ongoing construction work and had no barricading around it. Benny was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the crash, but could not be saved.
CCTV captures the crash
The horrific moment was caught on camera. CCTV footage shown by TV channels shows the two-wheeler plunging straight into the deep, unprotected pit.
Local residents claim the hole remained open for over a month. They also alleged that there were no barricades or warning signs to alert drivers at night.
State Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Mohammed Riyas has now ordered an official investigation.
The Minister has tasked a deputy chief engineer with the probe. "Stringent measures will be taken if the negligence happened from the side of the Public Works Department," Riyas said. He added that further action will follow once the report is submitted.
Anger boiled over on Tuesday as locals gathered at the accident site to protest against the PWD. Members of the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) also joined the agitation.
(With PTI inputs)