Open pit, no barricades: Kerala man dies after falling into roadside pit in Thodupuzha

A 27-year-old man lost his life on Monday night after his scooter fell into an open construction pit. The incident took place near Thodupuzha in the Idukki district of Kerala. The incident took place near Thodupuzha in the Idukki district of Kerala, representational image. (Hindustan Times)

Police identified the victim as Jeys Benny, a resident of Muthalakkodam, news agency PTI reported.

The pit had been dug on the side of the road for ongoing construction work and had no barricading around it. Benny was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the crash, but could not be saved.

CCTV captures the crash The horrific moment was caught on camera. CCTV footage shown by TV channels shows the two-wheeler plunging straight into the deep, unprotected pit.

Local residents claim the hole remained open for over a month. They also alleged that there were no barricades or warning signs to alert drivers at night.