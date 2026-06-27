OpenAI appoints former Uber India head Prabhjeet Singh as MD; expands operations in India

OpenAI is expanding its India leadership while tightening model safeguards, announcing both a key executive hire and the release of GPT-5.6 Sol with what it calls its "most robust safety stack yet."

OpenAI appoints former Uber India head, Prabhjeet Singh, as Managing Director for India as the company seeks to scale operations in the country(Reuters)

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The company has hired former Uber India head Prabhjeet Singh as Managing Director for India. With his appointment, Singh will become OpenAI's most senior leader in India, with responsibility for performance across consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships. The appointment comes as India is increasingly gaining importance in the AI space and is proving to be an important hub for Open AI as it scales ChatGPT, enterprise APIs, and developer adoption in one of the world's largest digital markets.

India has been a major driver of ChatGPT usage and a focus for OpenAI's outreach to startups, large enterprises, and government skilling initiatives.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read I IIT-IIM alumnus Prabhjeet Singh to be OpenAI's Managing Director for India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read I IIT-IIM alumnus Prabhjeet Singh to be OpenAI's Managing Director for India {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The leadership move comes alongside a product and safety update. OpenAI said GPT-5.6 Sol launches with strengthened real-time protections against high-risk cyber activity and repeated misuse. "We strengthened real-time protections against high-risk cyber activity and repeated misuse, then spent weeks hardening the system with human red teaming and over 700,000 A100-equivalent GPU hours of automated testing," the company posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The leadership move comes alongside a product and safety update. OpenAI said GPT-5.6 Sol launches with strengthened real-time protections against high-risk cyber activity and repeated misuse. "We strengthened real-time protections against high-risk cyber activity and repeated misuse, then spent weeks hardening the system with human red teaming and over 700,000 A100-equivalent GPU hours of automated testing," the company posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

GPT‑5.6 Sol launches with our most robust safety stack yet.



We strengthened real-time protections against high-risk cyber activity and repeated misuse, then spent weeks hardening the system with human red teaming and over 700,000 A100-equivalent GPU hours of automated testing. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 26, 2026

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Frontier AI labs are under pressure to demonstrate that increasingly capable models can be deployed safely. GPT-5 launched in early 2026 with major gains in reasoning and coding, and point releases since have focused on reliability and guardrails. Sol appears to target enterprise readiness, with layered defenses aimed at blocking jailbreaks, malware-generation, and abuse at scale. The scale of testing -- 700,000 A100-equivalent GPU hours -- signals OpenAI's push to stress-test the model against adversarial prompts before wider rollout.

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As OpenAI courts enterprise and government customers, having local leadership to drive partnerships and compliance becomes critical, especially as India shapes its own AI regulation and data policy. Prabhjeet Singh's mandate spans consumer growth and enterprise adoption, suggesting OpenAI will accelerate go-to-market efforts in banking, IT services, education and digital public infrastructure. Singh's experience scaling Uber India through regulatory complexity and consumer scale will be relevant as OpenAI navigates a similar landscape.

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OpenAI did not detail technical changes in Sol beyond the safety stack. The company said the upgraded protections are active by default. With a senior India MD in place and a hardened model release, OpenAI is signaling a dual push: deeper market penetration in India and stronger misuse controls globally.

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