‘Op Akhal’: 2 soldiers killed as Kulgam encounter enters Day 9

At least two security personnel were killed in overnight firing as the gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district entered the ninth day on Saturday – one of the longest anti-terror operations in the valley. Security personnel during an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in a forest area at Akhal, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, (PTI)

The Army's Chinar Corps confirmed that two personnel had lost their lives, identifying them as Lance/Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh.

“Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. #IndianArmy expresses deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families Operation continues,” the Chinar Corps said in a tweet on Saturday.

Eleven security personnel have been injured in the operation since the beginning of the operation. The operation is still ongoing, and further details are awaited, the report added.

Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter, which began on August 1 after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district.

The ongoing joint operation has been named ‘Operation Akhal’, and was launched after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area was received.

Drones and helicopters are tracking the terrorists in the forested area, while para commandos are assisting in the effort to locate and eliminate those in hiding.

The operation is being monitored by senior police and Army officers including Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat and the Army’s Northern Commander, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, reported PTI.