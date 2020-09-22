e-paper
Home / India News / 'Operation Charar-i-Sharief': Security forces gun down terrorist in Central Kashmir

The face-off took place in Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam on Monday evening after security forces cordoned off the area on getting inputs about the presence of terrorists.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
By Tuesday morning, the forces had succeeded in killing a terrorist.(ANI)
         

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in an overnight gunfight in Central Kashmir, officials said. The face-off happened when a joint party of police, the Army and the CRPF cordoned off Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam on Monday evening after getting inputs about the presence of terrorists.

By Tuesday morning, the forces had succeeded in killing a terrorist.

“In operation Charar-i-Sharief, a terrorist has been killed and a pistol was recovered,” an army spokesman said. The identity of the slain terrorist was yet to be ascertained. The spokesman said that the joint operation was in progress.

On September 17, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with forces in Batamaloo area of Srinagar. According to the police, a woman was also killed in the crossfire during the gunfight.

So far, over 178 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year in 73 anti-militancy operations, according to officials.

