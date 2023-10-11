Operation launched to bring back Indians from Israel

India on Wednesday launched an operation to facilitate the return of its nationals from Israel following an upsurge in violence, with the first batch expected to come home on a special flight on Thursday.

Israeli border police walk past a burnt out car as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel,(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

External affairs minister S Jaishankar announced the launch of Operation Ajay hours after his ministry set up a 24-hour control room to monitor the situation in Israel and Palestine and to provide assistance to citizens.

Also read: India sets up 24-hour control room to monitor situation in Israel and Palestine

“Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

“Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad,” he added.

The Indian embassy in Israel said in a post on X that it had contacted by email the first batch of registered Indian citizens for a special flight on Thursday. “Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights,” the mission said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People familiar with the matter said the operation is not technically an evacuation as travel arrangements are being made only for Indian nationals who have specified that they wish to return home.

The move comes at a time when several countries, including Hungary, Poland, Italy and Mexico, have operated special flights to evacuate their citizens from Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks that killed 1,200 Israelis and several dozen foreigners over the weekend.

There have been no reports of casualties among the 18,000 Indian nationals living in Israel. The figure includes,include caregivers for elders, diamond traders, IT professionals and about 900 Indian students.

Concerns about the security situation have grown after citizens of neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Sri Lanka lost their lives in the violence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ten Nepalese citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, one of the locations attacked by Hamas fighters, while four more were injured and another was reported missing. The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment has said a Sri Lankan woman reported missing is suspected to be dead.

On Wednesday, officials from the Indian embassy met students at Tel Aviv University and a group of caregivers to allay their concerns and to assure them of help.

The embassy posted on X that it is working to help citizens in Israel through a 24-hour helpline. “Please remain calm & vigilant & follow the security advisories,” the post added.

The external affairs ministry said the 24-hour control room in New Delhi will monitor the situation in Israel and Palestine and provide information and assistance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The phone numbers for the control room are 1800118797 (toll free), +91-11 23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905 and +919968291988, and the email ID is situationroom@mea.gov.in

The Indian embassy’s 24-hour emergency helpline can be accessed on the numbers +972-35226748 and +972-543278392, and the email ID cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

India’s representative office in Ramallah too has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline, which can be accessed at the phone number +970-592916418 (also WhatsApp) and the email ID rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in

Soon after the violence erupted, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv issued an advisory urging Indian citizens to exercise caution, avoid movement and stay close to safety shelters.

Israel has launched a massive military operation to retaliate against the attacks by Hamas militants that killed almost 1,200 Israelis and injured 2,400. Another 950 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military strikes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.