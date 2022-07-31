Congress alleges 'Operation Lotus' as 3 J'khand MLAs caught with cash in Bengal

The Congress on Saturday alleged that the BJP's "Operation Lotus" in Jharkhand has been exposed after three party MLAs were caught with huge amount of cash in West Bengal's Howrah. The Congress has been accusing the BJP of trying to topple its coalition government led by Hemant Soren in Jharkhand.

"The BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of 'Hum Do' in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Police stopped a car ferrying three Congress MLAs – Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap from Khijri and Naman Bixal from Kolebira – on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in Panchla police station area.

"Acting on specific information, we intercepted the vehicle. There were three MLAs from Jharkhand in the vehicle. There was huge amount of cash in the vehicle. We are bringing in currency note counting machines. The legislators are being questioned," Howrah Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swati Bhangalia said

There were five persons in the vehicle, including the driver and the three MLAs.

"Cash counting machines are being brought in to ascertain the total amount. The MLAs are also being questioned about the source of the money and where it was being taken to," PTI quoted the official as saying.

Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said it won't be reasonable to talk about it till probe is done, adding that the nabbed MLAs can better explain the matter, reported ANI. He said that the party will submit a report to the high command and no one will be spared.

“Everyone saw how Assam become the focal point to topple governments, drama happened for 15 days and ultimately the Maharashtra govt was toppled... this indicates that there's a conspiracy to destabilize the Jharkhand govt,” the Jharkhand Congress chief said, adding that things will be clearer in coming times.

(With inputs from agencies)

