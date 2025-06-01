Operation Sindoor is not over yet: Amit Shah in Kolkata

Kolkata: Operation Sindoor is not yet over and anyone who dares to do anything will be given a befitting reply, Union home minister Amit Shah said in Kolkata on Saturday. Union home minister Amit Shah addressing BJP members at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Addressing an organisational meeting of theBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor stadium, Amit Shah also launched a scathing attack against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and added that the BJP would form the government in the state in 2026.

He also said that the violence, which erupted in Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in April this year, was “state-sponsored.”

Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated a new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Kolkata.

“When violence erupted in Murshidabad, the Union home ministry repeatedly requested the state to deploy the BSF. The state didn’t. Central forces were deployed on the orders of the high court. A TMC leader was present at the spot to encourage the rioters. It was state-sponsored,” Shah said.

“Bengal was under the Communist regime for many years. Later Mamata didi came to power with her Ma Mati Manush slogan. Today she has turned the state into a hub of infiltration, corruption, crime against women, bomb blasts and atrocities against Hindus,” Shah said.

He also said that even though poll-related violence has stopped across the country, in West Bengal, however, hundreds of BJP workers were killed during polls and in post-poll violence.

“Didi, your time has come to end. The BJP will form the government in 2026. Didi, if you have the courage, contest the elections without violence and rigging. The people of Bengal will not even allow you to retain the security deposit”

“Election in West Bengal doesn’t just determine the future of the state. It is also linked to national security. Mamata Banerjee has opened the international borders for infiltrators. She is allowing infiltration to increase her vote bank so that later her nephew may remain in power. But this won’t happen,” he added.

The TMC, however, said that the party would return to power for the fourth time in a row with more than 250 seats.

“Shah is dreaming of BJP coming to power in West Bengal in 2026? What kind of illusionary dream is that? The TMC would return to power with more than 250 seats and Mamata Banerjee would again become the chief minister,” said Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, TMC MP.

Shah also accused Banerjee of opposing Operation Sindoor and playing with the sentiments of women.

“When Modi came to Bengal after Operation Sindoor, she made a shoddy political comment to oppose Operation Sindoor. I want to tell her that she has played with the sentiments of millions of mothers and sisters across the country.

The TMC, however, hit back saying that it is the Election Commission of India which conducts the election and if there is violence and rigging, it is a failure of the ECI.

“The BJP is trying to sell Sindoor which has an important sentiment in every woman’s life and play a game. Who is responsible for infiltration? Who guards the international border? It is the BSF which comes under the Union home minister. By speaking on infiltration Shah has proved that it is his failure. How did Pahalgam happen? Whose failure was it?” Chandrima Bhattacharya, state minister, told media persons.