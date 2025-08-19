Operation Sindoor now in NCERT school books, special modules released

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released special modules on Operation Sindoor, which will be taught to students from classes 3 to 12. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh speaks on Operation Sindoor at the Air Chief Marshal LM Katre lecture, in Bengaluru (ANI )

As per a PTI report, the module states that Operation Sindoor was “not just military operation but a promise to protect peace and honour the lives lost.”

The NCERT module also talks of Pakistan's alleged involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Pakistan denied any involvement in Pahalgam terror attack but it was directly ordered by its military and political leadership,” reads the NCERT module.

As per a report by The Print, the two modules are titled “Operation Sindoor—A Saga of Valour” for students of Classes 3 to 8, and “Operation Sindoor—A Mission of Honour and Bravery” for students of Classes 9 to 12.

Also Read | NCERT panel to examine content amid row over Maratha map

Last week, another NCERT special module for 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day", titled the "culprits of Partition."

A quote from the module sparked a row between Congress and the BJP which said that the partition was caused by three people - “Jinnah, who demanded it; second, the Congress, which accepted it; and third, Mountbatten, who implemented it”.

The partition module and Operation Sindoor module will be provided to students as supplementary readings, as opposed to being part of the main curriculum.

About Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. On April 22, a group of terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley, killing 25 Indians and one Nepali tourist.

In response to this attack, Indian armed forces carried out strikes targeted terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in May.

Following this, India and Pakistan found themselves engaged in a military stand-off and at the edge of a fifth war with the neighbouring country.

After four days of hostilities, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding.