Home / India News / Operations to trap tiger in Tamil Nadu intensifies on Day 13
india news

Operations to trap tiger in Tamil Nadu intensifies on Day 13

With the Madras High Court directing to catch the tiger and not to kill it, the four special teams of Tamil Nadu forest department are working to tranquilise the tiger, with the help of veterinarians and medical teams.
The operations, to trap the tiger, coded T23, started after it killed four people, two in the gap of 14 days, in Gudalaur, Masinagudi and Singara area and more than 20 head of cattle, involves officials from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. (HT Photo)
The operations, to trap the tiger, coded T23, started after it killed four people, two in the gap of 14 days, in Gudalaur, Masinagudi and Singara area and more than 20 head of cattle, involves officials from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Copy Link
By Press Trust of India, Udhagamandalam

The Forest department has intensified the combing operations to trap the suspected man-eater tiger on the 13th day on Thursday in Masanagudi and Gudalur areas in the Nilgiris district.

The operations, to trap the tiger, coded T23, started after it killed four people, two in the gap of 14 days, in Gudalaur, Masinagudi and Singara area and more than 20 head of cattle, involves officials from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

To assist the teams, two tamed elephants and sniffer dogs were also requisitioned, with modern drone to trace the location and movement.

With the Madras High Court directing to catch the tiger and not to kill it, the four special teams are working to tranquilise the animal, with the help of veterinarians and medical teams.

As there was no trace of the tiger for the last four days, the strategy now was to camp on tall trees, based on the earlier movement recorded in the cameras, with medical team sitting so that they can tranquilise immediately.

Similarly, to attract the tiger, cows were tied so that veterinarians can use the dart to tranquilise it, Forest department sources said.

The department appealed to the people not to venture out particularly in the operational area, which would prevent the tiger from coming out from its hideout.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out