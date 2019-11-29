Didn’t call Godse a patriot, says Pragya Thakur in 2nd apology in Lok Sabha

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 15:12 IST

Pragya Singh Thakur, the BJP’s Bhopal lawmaker, who sparked off a huge row when she called Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a deshbhakt (patriot), will have to apologise again, it was decided at a meeting of floor leaders called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, people familiar with the development said.

The 49-year-old Bhopal MP had apologised for her controversial remarks earlier on Friday morning before launching a stinging attack at her detractors, particularly the Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, for calling her a terrorist. Pragya Thakur, who read out a one-page statement in Hindi in the Lok Sabha, had also insisted that her one-line interjection had been distorted to attack her.

The apology was meant to cap the row that erupted in Parliament and sparked national outrage over the BJP lawmaker’s remarks. But the opposition wasn’t satisfied; the ruckus continued in the House.

Watch: Pragya Thakur clarifies on ‘deshbhakt’ Godse remark, attacks Rahul Gandhi

Speaker Om Birla, who was keen that the Lok Sabha should get back to business rather than spend any more time over the controversy, convened a meeting of leaders of political parties to find a way ahead.

The details of the meeting were not immediately available. But people familiar with the development told HT that the consensus that emerged was that the lawmaker would apologise a second time.