Oppn seeks govt stand on Chennai-Salem e-way

The DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu appears to be softening its stand on the Chennai-Salem expressway after vehemently opposing the project when it was proposed by the erstwhile AIADMK government under chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami, who hails from Salem district.

Tamil Nadu minister for public works, highways and minor ports EV Velu on Wednesday said the government will take a policy decision on the project after taking views from all stakeholders. He said his earlier comments on the project were misunderstood.

The minister said even when the DMK was in the Opposition, it did not oppose the construction of the road infrastructure, but it had wanted the AIADMK to address concerns against the project.

“We are not opposed to the road project as we have governed before and we have also constructed road projects,” Velu said. “We have to go for road expansions. The vehicles, you and I use, are increasing every day. So, it is necessary to acquire land and expand roads.”

In August, union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in response to a question from DMK MP S Ramalingam told the Lok Sabha that the Centre was awaiting the Tamil Nadu government’s views on the alignment of the project.

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu are demanding that the DMK government makes its stand clear on the expressway.

“If there is a change in the stand on the project, he should tell people what was the reason for it? Why did they oppose several central government projects? Is it because of political reasons?” BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai told reporters on Tuesday.

“When they were in the opposition, the chief minister had announced in Salem that his party would not allow the project to come up. Even in the election manifesto, the DMK said they would abandon the project. After coming to power, when he (chief minister MK Stalin) met the Prime Minister for the first time, he sought scrapping of the project when he submitted a memorandum.”

Velu defended that chief minister Stalin, who was then the leader of the opposition, when the project was mooted did not oppose the project as developing road infrastructure was necessary, but on the basis of how it was being implemented.

“During the Zero Hour in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, he (Stalin) clearly said he is not opposing the project but at the same time he said to Edappadi Palaniswami who was chief minister then to give an opportunity to farmers to discuss their problems. He said find a solution and then go ahead with the project. Give them compensation according to market value,” Velu said.

“Now, we have formed the government. The Supreme Court has mandated that the project has to be seen through. As a government, we have to take a policy decision on this. I have not said anywhere that we will go ahead with the project. I cannot make comments as a minister.”

In December 2020, the Supreme Court upheld the land acquisition notifications for the Chennai-Salem 277-km long expressway, overturning a Madras high court judgment.

The NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) 10,000-crore expressway is meant to cut travel time by three hours between Chennai and Salem, the home constituency of Palaniswami.

Farmers from at least five districts, including Salem and Dharmapuri, have resisted the project since its announcement in 2018.