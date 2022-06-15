'Opportunity for entrepreneurs': Railway minister on 1st 'Bharat Gaurav' train

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday tweeted a video as the first train was launched under the 'Bharat Gaurav' initiative.

The train will be operated between Coimbatore and Shirdi by a private operator. "With this, the Southern Railway becomes the first zone in Indian Railways to get the first registered service provider under the ‘Bharat Gaurav” scheme and commence the operations of the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi. 1,100 passengers boarded the maiden roundtrip service from Coimbatore to Shirdi," a government statement read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a tweet, Vaishnav tweeted a video and wrote: "Opportunities for entrepreneurs to explore theme-based tourism: First ‘Bharat Gaurav’ departs from Coimbatore to Shirdi."

"3.5 lakh recruitments in Indian Railways between 2014-22 with more than 43000 avg annually. Approx. 1.5 lakh additional new recruitments are in the process at a steadfast pace. (sic)," he shared in another post.

Also read: Fresh violence in Bengal districts over remarks on Prophet, mob damages train

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ scheme, the service providers will offer an all-inclusive package to tourists, including rail travel, hotel accommodation, sightseeing arrangement, visiting historical or heritage sites, and tour guides. According to the ministry of railways, the train left Coimbatore North at 6 pm on Tuesday and is set to reach Sai Nagar in Shirdi at 7:25 am on Thursday. The train will then take a one-day halt, after which it will resume its journey from Shirdi on Friday and reach Coimbatore North at 12 pm on Saturday.

The train will stop at Tirupur, Erode, Salem Jolarpet, Bangaluru Yelahanka, Dharmavara, Mantralayam Road (5 Hrs halt), and Wadi before reaching Shirdi. "The train will cover several historical destinations on the route while giving the passengers an insight into the cultural heritage of the country,” said the ministry of tourism. The ministry of railways said that the train is to “showcase India's rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to people of India and the world.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Railway line doubling to reduce CSMT-Karjat commute by 30 minutes

The rates of the journey, according to the government, are on par with regular train ticket rates charged by the Indian railways. The ticket also provides an exclusive VIP ‘darshan’ at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. The maintenance of the train will be done by housekeeping service providers who will be cleaning the utility areas during frequent intervals. The train will have a train captain, a doctor, private security personnel, and a railway police force on board. Reportedly, the caterers are also experienced in preparing traditional vegetarian food.