Railway line doubling to reduce CSMT-Karjat commute by 30 minutes
MUMBAI: Passengers travelling between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Karjat will be able to save 30 minutes of the commute time as an alternate route will be available to them due to better connectivity between Panvel and Karjat. At present, the rail commute between Karjat and CSMT takes 130 minutes (2 hours and 10 minutes), which will be reduced to about 100 minutes with the option of travelling on the Karjat-Panvel-CSMT route, said officials.
The work of doubling the railway line between Panvel and Karjat is targeted to be completed by 2025 and the operation of trains will begin by March 2025. This will also link newly developing areas between Karjat and Panvel to the suburban train network.
Presently, commuters have to switch from the Central Railway’s main line to the Thane-Vashi trans-harbour railway corridor to travel between Panvel and Karjat.
The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Limited (MRVC) is undertaking the construction work of the project and will acquire 29 hectares of land that includes private land and forest area. The 29.6 km of the railway line is being constructed between Panvel and Karjat railway stations at a cost of ₹2,783 crore.
“There will be a reduction of 25 to 30 minutes in journey time from CSMT to Karjat. Also, faster economic development of the area will be enabled by the project,” said Subhash Chand Gupta, chairman and managing director, MRVC.
MRVC which is presently undertaking the construction of the bridges will construct two rail flyovers at Karjat and Panvel along with the construction of three tunnels 44 bridges, 15 Road Under Bridges (RUB) and 7 Road Over Bridges (ROB).
The doubling of the suburban railway corridor between Panvel and Karjat is a part of the ₹10,947 crore Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3. Though the project received a green signal in 2016, it could not commence owing to hassles in acquiring the land required for the construction.
Presently, there is a single railway line of 28.15 km between Panvel and Karjat railway stations that is mainly used for the movement of goods and a limited number of outstation trains halt between both the railway stations.
Other projects in MUTP 3 include quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu Road railway line, elevated railway corridor between Airoli and Kalwa, trespass control on the mid-railway section between Central and Western Railway and procurement of local trains for the existing suburban railway network. The railways will also undertake the construction of road underbridge at Pune Expressway and ROB as a part of the MUTP.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics