Tadej Pogacar said on Thursday that winning the Vuelta a Espana would fulfil one of the few major ambitions left in his career as he prepares to start the race for the first time in seven years. Pogacar eyes 'missing' piece ahead of Vuelta return

The Slovenian, a five-time Tour de France champion, will begin his bid for a first Vuelta title in Monaco on Saturday, with the opening 9.4-km individual time trial taking place in the city where he lives.

"I'm looking forward to it. It is one missing goal from my career, so I will give my best to try and win," said Pogacar

"For me, to win all three Grand Tours has been a big goal and dream for a few years now."

Pogacar, 27, joined an elite group of riders last month when he claimed a fifth Tour de France title, matching the achievements of Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

He also won the Giro d'Italia in 2024 but has not raced the Vuelta since his debut in 2019, when he finished third overall and won three stages.

The reigning world champion arrives in Spain less than four weeks after securing his latest Tour de France crown.

"It's been quite a short time after the Tour de France to come here, but I had enough time to recover," said Pogacar.

Victory in Granada on September 13 would make Pogacar only the ninth rider to win all three Grand Tours during his career.

Since the Vuelta was moved to its current slot after the Tour de France in 1995, only Chris Froome in 2017 has managed to win both races in the same season.

Despite suggestions that the Tour de France presents a tougher test, Pogacar expects fierce competition in Spain.

"Here there is a very stacked competition. Why say it's much tougher in the Tour, because here you also have amazing talents on the start line," he said.

"It's going to be a very tough race. Everybody that is here, I expect them to be in top shape and there are some very, very good riders here. It's never easy."

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider said he would gauge his condition during the opening week, mindful that the World Championships, European Championships and Il Lombardia still await later this season.

"I will have to see my shape in the first few stages and always think about the three big races afterwards," he said.

"I shouldn't end this race completely destroyed. I need to race smart and then see in the first few stages how we approach it."

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