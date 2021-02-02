Opposition amps up pressure over farm laws, Rajya Sabha adjourned twice

The third day of the budget session of Parliament opened to some fireworks on Tuesday after the opposition parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha. Shortly after the session started, the Upper House adjourned twice.

The first adjournment took place till 10.30 am after the opposition walkout. As soon as the House resumed, the opposition parties continued the uproar leading to another adjournment till 11.30 am.

The opposition leaders had asked for a discussion on president's speech and farmers' protest but Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said it will take place on Wednesday.

"President has referred to farmers' agitation in his address. I wanted the discussion to start today but I was told that the discussion first starts in Lok Sabha. Keeping this in mind we have agreed to have a discussion on President's address tomorrow," he said.

Naidu also said that wrong impression is being created about the passage of the three laws.

"I've repeated that there was discussion threadbare in the House on farm laws. It is a wrong impression being created that there was no discussion. With regard to voting, people may have their own arguments but every party had completed their part and made suggestions," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

Opposition parties such as the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Left outfits have prepared to push an adjournment motion on the farm issue in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

On Sunday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that the government is ready to answer all questions of the opposition parties in the second half of the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

"First half of the Budget session is for the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and discussion. The second is for discussion over Budget and any urgent bill. In the remaining second half of the session, let them ask whatever they want to, the government is ready to answer," Joshi had said while speaking to reporters.

As many as 16 opposition had parties boycotted President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Parliament to register their protest against farm laws on the first day of the budget session on January 29.

The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to continue till February 15 while the second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.