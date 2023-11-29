‘Opposition can say anything’: Manipur CM Biren Singh on insurgent group UNLF's peace deal with Centre

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the peace after the state's oldest militant group United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace accord with the Centre.



In an interview to news agency ANI, Singh said,"Efforts for peace talks were being made for years but without any success. This signing happened today under the leadership of PM Modi. I congratulate the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who worked hard to bring peace."



“The cadres of UNLF agreed to follow the path of peace, I appreciate the members for this. I hope that the militants in the state and those who raise weapons also choose the path of peace,” Singh added. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

Crediting the BJP-led central government for the peace deal, Singh said,"The confidence BJP Government built in the northeast, the care it showed there - this is a result of that. The change that happened in the northeast, especially Manipur, after PM Modi came to power...seeing that confidence all of this is happening."

Hitting out at the opposition, the chief minister said,"Opposition can say anything, they are in the Opposition for the same. We work and we are working. What magic did PM Modi weave after 70 years, I want to appreciate".



The Centre signed a peace agreement with the Manipur-based insurgent group, described as a “historic milestone” by Union home minister Amit Shah.



“UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur, has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream,” Shah added.

The home minister said the agreement ends the six-decade long armed movement. It was signed in Delhi by senior officials of ministry of home affairs, Manipur government and UNLF representatives.



Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May resulting in the death of more than 180 people.