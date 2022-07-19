Opposition continues protests on price rise in Parliament

Opposition parties will continue to protest on the issue of price rise and the increase in goods and service tax (GST) and seek suspension of parliamentary business to discuss the two issues, people familiar with the matter said.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has sought suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of “hike in the price of petroleum products leading to increase in the price of essential commodities” while CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem sought suspension of business on the issue of price rise and imposition of 5% GST on essential items. In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment motion notice on imposition of 5% GST on some items.

Opposition leaders said they will keep up the pressure on the government on these issues. The first day of the monsoon session of Parliament got off to a stormy start on Monday as the Opposition attacked the government over the issue of price rise.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday evening said they will continue the protests on Tuesday inside as well as outside the House. “We will fight it tomorrow, will protest at the Gandhi statue and also inside as well as outside the House. We have appealed to all parties to fight against price rise, GST hike,” said Kharge.

Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam also asserted that the party will “fight it”.

Later in the evening, the Centre will hold an all-party meeting to discuss the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Leaders of political parties will be briefed by Union ministers S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman at the meeting which was convened on demands by Tamil Nadu’s top political parties Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for India to intervene in the crisis faced by the neighbouring country.