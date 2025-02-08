Menu Explore
Opposition hits out at budget, BJP MP’s hail Modi’s vision

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Feb 08, 2025 07:54 AM IST

Opposition members criticised the government over the state of India’s economy, with Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee alleging that the ruling NDA resembled “reverse of Rabin Hood”

As the Lok Sabha began a debate on the 2025-26 Union Budget on Friday, Opposition members criticised the government over the state of India’s economy, with Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee alleging that the ruling NDA resembled “reverse of Rabin Hood”, even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dubbed the budget an indication of PM Narendra Modi’s “vision of a powerful India”.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee said the government claims to have no money to increase subsidies on essential commodities, yet it slashes corporate tax rates, giving billionaires an even bigger slice of the pie (ANI)
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee said the government claims to have no money to increase subsidies on essential commodities, yet it slashes corporate tax rates, giving billionaires an even bigger slice of the pie (ANI)

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget, TMC lawmaker Banerjee said the government does not believe in economic justice but in economic favouritism.

“There is a pattern with the NDA government… we know the story of Robin Hood — taking from the rich and giving to the poor. The BJP has mastered the art of taking from the poor and giving to the wealthy elite. So, it’s reverse Robin Hood,” he said. “For instance, the waiving of corporate loans worth thousands of crores using taxpayers’ money, while poor farmers struggling with debts are left to suffer.”

The Diamond Harbour MP in West Bengal said the government claims to have no money to increase subsidies on essential commodities, yet it slashes corporate tax rates, giving billionaires an even bigger slice of the pie. “This is not economic justice. This is economic favouritism at its worst,” Banerjee, who is also the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, said.

The Opposition Congress also criticised the budget, alleging it failed to address key issues like inflation and unemployment, and asked the Centre to take steps to enhance economic activity and increase disposable income of the people.

“There are no major interventions to curb inflation,” Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi said, adding that the income tax rebate announced in the budget will benefit only 2% of the country’s population.

CPI (ML) Liberation lawmaker Sudama Prasad called the budget “pro-rich”, alleging there was nothing for the poor and the youth in the Union Budget.

The ruling BJP, on the other hand, praised the budget, with party MP Sudhir Gupta saying it is “an indication of Modiji’s vision of a powerful India, an ideal India, an India dedicated to the welfare of the poor.”

“This budget, which strengthens the foundation of Viksit Bharat, is increasing India’s fame in the country and the world today. In 2012-13, the expenditure in the central sector of the budget was 13,14,242 crore and today’s budget, which has been presented by the country’s successful finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji, is of 50,65,000 crore.”

Gupta’s party colleague Arun Govil said the “imaginative budget has brought a wave of happiness among the middle class, businessmen, farmers, women, wage earners, workers and youth of the entire country, while for the opposition parties, this budget is like an earthquake.”

Govil, popular for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the TV series Ramayana, also spoke about the Hindu epic and said the budget is like a “golden treasure”.

