Opposition panel meets President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi says ‘vote chori’ proof sought

A delegation of Opposition leaders met President Droupadi Murmu on Friday evening, demanding action against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and said she asked for evidence of alleged “vote chori” after a meeting that lasted over 45 minutes.

“I actually expected the President of India to deny that ‘vote chori’ is taking place; I expected the President to say ‘no actually, India has a free and fair election system’,” Gandhi added. (HT PRINT)

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The delegation also accused the chief election commissioner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of “conspiring” to undermine democracy.

“We said PM, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar have conspired to destroy democracy. The President didn’t deny or argue. She accepted our statement and said we need to bring her proof of ‘vote chori’,” leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi told reporters after meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, NCP(SP)’s Supriya Sule, SP’s Rajeev Rai, RJD’s Manoj Jha, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby and CPI’s D Raja were part of the group that met Murmu.

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Deep Dive What did the INDIA bloc ask President Murmu to do in its memorandum? The four-point memorandum sought CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, an end to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, a return to paper ballots, and a review of assembly elections held over the previous two years where the Opposition alleged vote theft. Why did Rahul Gandhi say President Murmu asked for proof of ‘vote chori’? Gandhi said the President asked the Opposition to provide evidence supporting its allegations of electoral manipulation. He also said the delegation would share detailed evidence. What did the Opposition say it would do after meeting President Murmu? Rahul Gandhi said the bloc would submit a memorandum to the Supreme Court on Monday. The Opposition had also said it would provide evidence of its allegations.

{{^usCountry}} Rashtrapati Bhavan did not release any statement till the time of going to print. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashtrapati Bhavan did not release any statement till the time of going to print. {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting came on the fourth consecutive day of Opposition protests against the Election Commission, with Gandhi saying the bloc would submit a memorandum to the Supreme Court on Monday.

“I actually expected the President of India to deny that ‘vote chori’ is taking place; I expected the President to say ‘no actually, India has a free and fair election system’. I was shocked and I was stunned that the President accepted what we said. The proof of ‘vote chori’ is known to the whole country. The 2024 election was stolen. We will happily take proof of ‘vote chori’ to the President when she is ready to accept it,” Gandhi added.

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, NCP(SP)’s Supriya Sule, SP’s Rajeev Rai, RJD’s Manoj Jha, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby and CPI’s D Raja were part of the group that met Murmu.

The 10-member delegation submitted a memorandum seeking Kumar’s resignation, the repeal of the 2023 law granting immunity to the CEC and election commissioners, and an immediate halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It also demanded the restoration of 133 million voters allegedly removed from the rolls.

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Also Read | ‘I guarantee this govt will fall’: Rahul Gandhi tells INDIA bloc MPs amid anti-CEC protest

The memorandum also called for a return to paper ballots for all elections and the repeal of assembly election results over the past two years where, the Opposition alleged, conclusive evidence of vote theft had emerged.

Kharge said the delegation had sought a return to ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said the INDIA bloc would provide detailed evidence of its allegations.

Opposition to approach the Supreme Court

Gandhi said the Opposition would approach the Supreme Court on Monday with a memorandum on the issue. On September 29, INDIA bloc leaders had decided to urge the judiciary to expedite hearings related to the SIR and the Election Commission.

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“All MPs tried to meet Gyanesh Kumar, but we were detained. Then we tried to go to Jantar Mantar, a place for public protest, but we were again stopped. Now we have come to the President and on Monday, this same group will go to the Supreme Court to give a memorandum,” Gandhi said.

The delegation’s meeting with Murmu followed a march by Opposition MPs from Parliament’s Central Hall to Vijay Chowk, where police stopped them with barricades. While 10 leaders whose names had been submitted to Rashtrapati Bhavan were allowed to meet the President, other MPs staged a sit-in on Raisina Road.

Also Read | 'Shocked that President accepted what we said': Rahul Gandhi makes big claim after meet over CEC row

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At a meeting in the Central Hall earlier in the day, Gandhi told Opposition MPs that the issue went beyond the chief election commissioner and called for the government’s removal.

“If we continue to push the way we have in the last three-four days, I guarantee this government will fall,” he said.