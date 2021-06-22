Opposition leaders gather at Sharad Pawar’s residence ahead of meeting

Opposition leaders and eminent personalities gathered at Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in Delhi on Monday. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed Communist Party of India leader Vinoy Biswam, Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha, Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar, Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chaudhary and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah reach the NCP supremo’s residence for the meeting.

The meeting is being held to unite all the opposition parties in the country, NCP leader Nawab Malik said. Leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party and eminent personalities like Pawan Verma, Justice AP Singh, KTS Tulsi and Karan Thapar will also attend the meeting.

“It is a platform of all secular, democratic Left forces against the most hated government which has failed. The country needs a change. The people are up for a change,” Viswam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Shiv Sena, which is the NCP’s partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said that it is not a ‘meeting of all opposition parties’. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that it is a meeting with Rashtra Manch leaders.

“As per my information and from whatever conversation I had with Pawar saheb, there is a meeting of Rashtra Manch leaders today with Pawar saheb. Now it is their matter what they shall discuss in the meeting. But, I won't say that this is a meeting of all opposition parties. The SP, BSP, YSRCP, TDP and the TRS are not participating in this meeting,” the Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Raut also said that people come to Sharad Pawar seeking advice regarding politics, education, economy, cooperative sector or even regarding other matters.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said the attempts to build a united front will be in vain as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain as the number one leader in the country. “No matter how many are being formed, it does not matter. And even if it is formed, then the Congress will do the work of harming its party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's leadership is very strong, even today he is the number one,” the Union minister said.