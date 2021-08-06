Opposition leaders join farmers for 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar

Opposition leaders from the Congress and other parties joined protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday to express their support to their agitation and take part in the ongoing ‘Kisan Sansad’. This is the first organised visit of Opposition leaders to the farmers’ protest site.

Around 200 farmers have been camping at the Jantar Mantar for the ‘Kisan Sansad’ (farmers’ parliament) since July 22 when the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament began. This is an extension of the months-long agitation that they have been holding along the borders of Delhi seeking a repeal of three Central farm laws.

The farmers are protesting against the laws passed last year that allow businesses to freely trade farm produce outside, permit private traders to stockpile large quantities of commodities for future sales, and set new rules for contract farming.

Among the parliamentarians who reached the Jantar Mantar are Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Aam Aadmi Party, did not join the Opposition forces in their protest against the farm laws at Jantar Mantar. The leaders were seen raising slogans and holding placards ‘Save Farmers, Save India’.

Gandhi said all opposition parties have gathered "here (Jantar Mantar) to extend their support the farmers against the 'Kala Kanoon' (black laws)"

The leaders came in a bus from Parliament where both Houses were adjourned following a din over the Opposition’s demand to raise issues like the farmers’ protest, Pegasus snooping controversy and so on.

"We want a discussion over Pegasus, but they (Centre) are not letting it happen. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi has intercepted every Indian's phone," he further said at the venue.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held in the chamber of Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, wherein it was decided the Opposition leaders would join the protesting farmers.

Last week, Gandhi had reached Parliament on a tractor, marking his protest against the three contentious farm laws during the monsoon session. The Wayanad MP was seen entering the Parliament area through Vijay Chowk, flanked by other Congress MPs from Punjab and Haryana like Deepender Hooda, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Pratap Singh Bajwa.

