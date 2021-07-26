Farm laws stir: All-women brigade holds Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar today

An all-women team of protesters began the ‘Kisan Sansad (farmers’ parliament) at the Jantar Mantar on Monday as the agitation against the three central farm laws entered its eight months.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a collective of over 40 protesting farmer unions, the Mahila Kisan Sansad will reflect the key role that women play in Indian agriculture, and their critical role in the ongoing movement. A protester said this would be the first time women will independently run parliament (Kisan Sansad).

A Twitter handle of the farmers collective, Jai Kisan Andolan, said 200 women, as allowed by the Delhi government, have left from Singhu border for the historic event.

The morcha launched a peaceful stir against the farm laws at the Jantar Mantar on July 22, around the same time when the monsoon session of Parliament began. The farmers’ collective said several convoys of women farmers will reach Delhi’s borders to join the 'Mahila Kisan Sansad'. Thousands of farmers at Delhi borders have been pressing for repeal of the three farm laws enacted last year.

Convoys of women farmers from various districts were seen headed towards Jantar Mantar in buses for the event.

The Mahila Sansad came on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Parliament on a tractor as a mark of his protest against the three legislations. Flanked by other party MPs holding placards "Repeal Farm Laws" and "Repeal anti-farmer black laws", Gandhi was seen entering the Parliament area through Vijay Chowk.