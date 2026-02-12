Opposition MPs protest outside Parliament, raise ‘trap deal’ slogans, over India-US pact | Watch

Holding placards, opposition MPs described the deal as a “trap deal” and accused the Centre of compromising national interests.

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs)on Thursday staged a protest against the India–US interim trade agreement at Makar Dwar in Parliament, Delhi.

The protest took place during the ongoing Budget Session, where tensions between the government and the opposition over the trade agreement have been rising.

Rahul Gandhi on India-US trade deal Leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has been making his voice heard regarding the India-US trade deal, delivering a message to American President Donald Trump, “talk to us as equals” for a few days now.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget session, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government over the India-US trade deal and the 2026-27 Union Budget, and accused it of compromising national interests, triggering protests in Lok Sabha and warning of a privilege notice from treasury benches.

Gandhi framed India’s negotiating strength around its people and data. He called Indian data the most valuable geopolitical asset in the 21st century. “In a contest between the United States and China, the single most valuable asset is Indian data. If the Americans want to remain a superpower and protect their dollar, the key to that is Indian data.”

Support for nationwide strike The opposition also expressed support for the Bharat Bandh called by several trade unions. Workers and farmers across the country joined the nationwide strike to oppose the central government's policies.

The protesters have raised objections to labour codes, trade agreements, privatisation and other measures which they claim are anti-worker and anti-farmer.

A day earlier, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre over the interim trade agreement. He said the government itself has admitted that the world is going through a global storm. According to him, the era of a single superpower is ending, geopolitical tensions are increasing and energy and finance are being weaponised.

He alleged that despite acknowledging these global changes, the government has allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that impact India.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on what he termed “important topics”, including the India–US interim trade agreement and the joint statement issued by both countries.

(With inputs from ANI)