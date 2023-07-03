NCP crisis: BJP resorting to dirty tricks to stay in power, says Opposition

Opposition parties on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused it of resorting to “dirty tricks” to remain in power, after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar triggered a split in his party by aligning with the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government along with 37 party MLAs.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi extended their support to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and said the BJP’s “washing machine” has resumed its operations as a number of leaders facing probe in graft cases have now got a “clean chit”.

“The BJP’s dirty tricks department is working on overdrive in Maharashtra. This is not a legitimately elected government, but an ED-facilitated power grab. The Maharashtra government is a product of corruption and sin,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal tweeted.

“The people have very well identified the traitors, corrupt and compromised leaders of Maharashtra and each of them will be taught the lessons of their lifetime in the next elections,” he added.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole slammed the BJP for its “power hungry politics”. “Democracy is being disrobed in Maharashtra and the power-hungry BJP has a big role to play in it,” he said.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo, who was earlier a minister in the Modi government and had switched from the BJP, said that after inducting “corrupt men” as ministers, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot talk about fighting corruption.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said that though PM Modi said that there is no place for corruption, those who did thousands of crores of scams are in BJP now. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest feeder of corruption. Modi ji took a guarantee to take action against corruption two days ago, but today those involved in irrigation scam, those facing accusations of thousands of crores of scams such as Ajit Pawar are made deputy chief minister,” he said.

CPI leader D Raja said the BJP was doing everything to stay in power. “We should wait and see what impact this would have on the politics of Maharashtra and that of the country. The BJP is doing everything to stay in power,” he told news agency ANI.

Dubbing the episode as “cowardly and shameful”, Janata Dal (United) chief spokesperson and special advisor K C Tyagi maintained the development in Maharashtra smacked of “fear” instilled by the party’s supreme leader, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, into the BJP by uniting the opposition.

The BJP, meanwhile, took a swipe at opposition parties, and if their efforts to forge unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were “completely disturbed”. “PDA - Poora (completely) Disturbed Alliance?” BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

