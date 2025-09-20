How Opposition grilled govt over Trump's H-1B move after big tariff setback

US President Donald Trump's latest move making H-1B visas extremely difficult has triggered outrage in India, with the Opposition taking jibes at the Narendra Modi government. Trump announced a sharp increase in the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 per year, a decision set to significantly affect Indian professionals. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP's Akhilesh Yadav(PTI/File)

Trump's announcement came just as hopes for a turnaround of ties between India and the US were gaining pace. Relations had recently strained between the countries over trade after Trump slapped 50% tariffs on Indian imports, a move that took effect last month.

With another Trump decision set to impact Indians, the Opposition trained guns at the Indian government, urging it to rethink its foreign policy.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress's big attack on PM

Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Trump's visa shock. "I repeat, India has a weak PM," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, sharing an article about how 71% of those holding H-1B visas are Indians.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also claimed that the Indian public is questioning PM Modi. "Crores of youth of this country are going to face a loss... Trump is insulting us every day. But the PM is silent. Rahul Gandhi gave him an opportunity to say on the Floor of the House that Trump is a liar. Had he said that, the country would have stood with him. Today, the entire country is questioning the PM," he said.

Khera was referring to Rahul Gandhi seeking clarity on Trump's repeated claims of mediating peace between India and Pakistan. In July this year, Gandhi had dared PM Modi to directly confront Trump’s claims and call the US President a liar.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also questioned India's foreign policy and said: "Bear hugs, hollow slogans, concerts and getting people to chant 'Modi, Modi' is not foreign policy!". Asserting that foreign policy should be about safeguarding the country's interests and prioritising it, Kharge said: "It cannot be reduced to superficial bravado that risks undermining our long-term standing".

Akhilesh Yadav says ‘we are dependent’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also weighed in on the issue, saying this wasn't the first move from the US that stands to hurt India. "Our foreign policy is only weak. What is our preparation if other nations do the same thing tomorrow? ... We are becoming dependent on other nations. For fertilisers and oil, we are dependent on other nations...," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also trained guns at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging the BJP leader doesn't want anyone to go abroad. "Try to remember, he (apparently referring to Adityanath) does not want anyone to go abroad, neither for studies nor for work, but only to operate guns. (People) can go to Russia, join the army (there). Go to Israel, and fight along with its army. Those with H-1B visas should not go for good jobs," he reportedly said.

Asaduddin Owaisi questions ‘Howdy Modi’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi reminded PM Modi of his 'Howdy Modi' campaign in the US, asking what did the Prime Minister achieve from it. "My complaint is not against Trump, he did what he wanted. My quarrel is with this government: what did you achieve with Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump? All those NRIs that you gathered in the Madison Square garden, what did that achieve?," Owaisi said.

Owaisi wads referring to the display of warm ties between PM Modi and Trump in the past. The two leaders enjoyed a personal bond at large-scale events like "Howdy, Modi!" in 2019 and "Namaste Trump!" in 2020.

Arvind Kejriwal calls PM helpless

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also lashed out at PM Modi over Trump's shocking hike of H-1B visa fee, urging the Prime Minister to "at least do something". Kejriwal questioned the Prime Minister's ability to handle critical issues and asked if the "Prime Minister of 140 crore people is helpless."

“Prime Minister ji, kuchh toh karo (do something at least),” Kejriwal wrote on X in Hindi. "Why is the Prime Minister of 140 crore people so helpless in the end? Can't you handle anything at all?" he added.

The backlash from the Opposition in India came hours after the Trump administration announced it would impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas. This meant the fee on these visas, usually ranging from from $1,000–5,000, would see an exponential hike.