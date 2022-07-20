Opposition protests in Parliament with milk, curd packets against GST rate hike

Opposition parties on Wednesday brought milk and curd packets with them to protest against price rise and increase in goods and service tax (GST) on household items leading to Lok Sabha’s adjournment till 4pm.

The protests took place within both the Houses and in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Parliament.

Speaking to media persons outside Parliament, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We are gathered here because of the GST imposition by the BJP government, particularly Modi ji who has taken a stand against the people.”

Trying to placate the opposition lawmakers amid sloganeering, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “I want to tell those members who are indulging in sloganeering that they should take part in discussions… The public wants the Parliament to work… I will allow you to raise these issues in the Zero Hour.”

Not only the lower house, but even the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2pm within minutes of its commencement on the third day.

The House was to discuss the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Deliveries Systems (Amendment) Bill, 2022, however, upon resumption, the protests continued, resulting in deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourning the Upper House till 11am on Thursday.

Urging the Opposition to settle down, the deputy chairman said, “We have to discuss this Bill as it is an international commitment. It is your responsibility to pass it. Protesting like this in the well of the House is against the rules.”

He added that if the milk packets tear, it will create a mess.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala was also allegedly taking photos and videos of the ruckus in the Upper House, which the deputy chairman and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal opposed strongly.

Earlier on Wednesday, union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the disruptions, saying he had always shown “disrespect to Parliamentary proceedings”.

“A gentleman whose entire political history has been dotted with showing disrespect to Parliamentary procedure is adamant to bring down the productivity of Lok Sabha”, she added.