Opposition to meet in November to discuss farmers’ issue, Pegasus, floor strategy

New Delhi:

Top leaders from more than 18 opposition parties will meet in the last week of November, a few days before the winter session of Parliament, to discuss farmers’ issues, developments in the Pegasus spyware controversy and floor strategy for the session, a senior leader told HT. The winter session is likely to start on November 29.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had earlier presided over the first such meeting on August 21 and appealed to India’s top opposition leaders to rise above individual compulsions “in the interest of the nation” and start planning “systematically” as the “ultimate goal is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections”.

The next meeting assumes significance as the undercurrent of tension between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress has resurfaced after key Congress leaders switched over to the West Bengal’s ruling party in recent times. “There was an earlier proposal to hold a meeting in October, but some Congress leaders suggested more time should be given before the meeting,” said a senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity.

This group of 18 parties holds the promise of a united fight against the formidable Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA in the 2024 polls. But the parties also face internal challenges of accommodating the political ambitions and interests of one another. While the United Progressive Alliance (2005-2014) and National Democratic Alliance (1998-2004; 2014-now) have been successful examples of coalition politics in the history of India, the failure of the United Front government (1996-98) and National Front (1989-90) are stark reminders of the collapse of such political dreams.

Political analyst Nilanjan Sircar said in a tweet, “Despite the rhetoric, the main states in which TMC is pushing so far (Goa, Tripura, WB) are not particularly critical to Cong’s seat share. Until we see more, this is not obviously a threat to Opposition outcomes/unity in 2024.”

The Congress, however, questioned Trinamool’s intention of fighting the Goa election. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala remarked that “election is not tourism”. “But they (TMC) should ask themselves what is the objective? Are they strengthening the cause of BJP or are they really in the contest for their own place in the polity of Goa?”

Trinamool brushed aside the allegations and one of its senior leaders argued that both the Congress and the BJP have lost the support of the people.

A senior leader said that while Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will be coordinating with some parties, Congress leaders will coordinate with TMC for the meeting. A section of the Congress, however, remains sceptical. “If things go like this, we can’t see how to work with TMC,” said a Congress strategist who didn’t want to be identified.

In this situation, the next meeting, leaders suggest, might just focus on immediate issues such as Pegasus, farmers, and the Parliament session and not the larger 2024 election for now.