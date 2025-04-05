‘Opposition to protest if Waqf Bill promotes division’: Cong's Sandeep Dikshit

After Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi moved to the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that if the government is doing something with the intention of "division and hatred", then the opposition will stage protests. Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit addresses a press conference, at the AICC office in New Delhi.(Ritik Jain)

"We are the opposition. If we ever see that the government is not doing justice and doing something with the intention of division and hatred, then we will stage protests. If a law has been made, then we have only one way: going to the Supreme Court. And we have done that..." Dikshit told ANI.

Earlier, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed by Parliament, calling it a "targeted" legislation. Terming the bill as "unconstitutional" and "unfair," Hussain said that despite knowing its issues, the government was "adamant" about passing it.

"We believe that it is a constitutional problem and that this bill is unconstitutional and unfair. It is targeted legislation. The debate in both houses was very good. We disagreed with the government. Despite knowing that there would be many issues with the bill in the coming days, the government was adamant about passing it... The opposition fought unitedly," he said.

On Friday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi approached the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Waqf Amendment Bill passed by Parliament

The Bill passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become an Act. After two days of heated debate in both houses of Parliament, the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was passed.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.