Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over India-US trade deal row

New Delhi: The Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday demanding a discussion on the India–US trade deal, questioning why it was announced unilaterally by United States President Donald Trump. Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Tuesday sharply criticised the Opposition for disrupting proceedings (Sansad TV)

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Tuesday sharply criticised the Opposition for disrupting proceedings while the government was responding to concerns over a recent tweet by the US President on trade tariffs.

Opposition members raised slogans, prompting repeated interventions from the Chair as Nadda spoke about developments related to a possible reduction in US tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. “I can clearly see the frustration of the Opposition, which always has the tendency to see evil in the good,” Nadda said.

“The entire Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha. National interest and the interests of farmers were compromised. I feel that this trade deal has been signed to safeguard Gautam Adani, and we will protest against this from the streets to Parliament,” Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) lawmaker Sanjay Raut said after the walkout.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan cautioned the Opposition, saying, “When the government is answering, you are shouting. This is not good.”

Accusing the Indian National Congress and the INDIA bloc of irresponsible conduct that was destructive for democracy, Radhakrishnan said their behaviour showed “they have no interest in the growth and trade of our country”, adding that their actions reflected political frustration rather than concern for the national interest.

Nadda said the government was prepared to respond to all questions related to the trade issue in detail and assured the House that a suo motu statement would be made shortly.

He rejected the Opposition’s charge that the government was withholding information, asserting that the Centre had consistently discussed all major issues in Parliament.

Nadda described the Opposition as “issueless” and accused it of deliberately creating disruptions to mislead the public. He alleged that by repeatedly stalling proceedings and questioning the government’s intent, the Opposition was attempting to intimidate citizens and undermine trust, characterising such conduct as contrary to national interest.