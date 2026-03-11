The no-confidence motion brought by Opposition parties against Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, was dismissed by voice vote on Wednesday. Opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla dismissed. (PTI)

Amid protests and sloganeering by Opposition members demanding an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over the House, announced that the no-confidence motion had been defeated.

Pal repeatedly urged Opposition MPs to return to their seats so the motion could be put to vote. However, as the protests continued, he proceeded to seek the sense of the House, and the resolution was rejected by a voice vote. The House was then adjourned for the day.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing it of questioning the very foundation of India’s democracy by bringing a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla.

“Constitution has given the role of a mediator to the Speaker. You cast suspicions on the mediator. In 75 years, both the Houses have made the foundation of our democracy deeper than ‘paatal’. Opposition has questioned the reputation of that deep foundation,” he said.

Shah defends role of the Speaker Shah emphasised that the functioning of the House is based on mutual trust and adherence to rules. He said the Speaker’s responsibility is to act as a neutral custodian of the House.

“According to the established history of this House, its proceedings are conducted on the basis of mutual trust. The Speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the Opposition. Specific rules have been created by this very Lok Sabha to guide how the Speaker should conduct the sessions. This House is not a marketplace; members are expected to speak and participate according to its rules and procedures,” he said.