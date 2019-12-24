‘Option of filing curative petition still left’: Delhi gangrape convicts tell Tihar authorities

india

Three out of the four convicts in the December 16 gangrape case told the Tihar jail authorities on Tuesday that they want to avail the legal remedies available to them before applying for mercy before the President.

In their replies, filed through lawyer AP Singh, Pawan, Vinay and Akshay have told the prison authorities that they still have the option of filing a curative petition after their review petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The convicts have said that they cannot file a mercy petition before the President till the time all legal remedies are exhausted.

The reply came on a notice sent by the Tihar jail authorities to the convicts stating that they have seven days time to file mercy petition.

The Supreme Court had last week dismissed the review petition filed by one of the four convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh, after finding no merits in it.

“We don’t find any merit in the review petition. We dismiss it accordingly,” a bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said while pronouncing the order in a jam-packed courtroom.

“Considering the submissions, we have said that the petitioner has sought to assail the facts yet again which can’t be done at this stage. We have given due consideration to grounds. Accordingly at this stage, we dismiss the review petition,” the order stated.

The apex court observed that the grounds raised by Akshay are “identical” to the ones raised in the review petitions filed by other convicts last year, which were also dismissed.

Akshay, Mukesh and Pawan are on death row for rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. The girl died of injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29.