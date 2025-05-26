Orange alert issued in Delhi as IMD predicts rain and thunderstorms

An Orange Alert was sounded for the national capital on Monday with a rain and thunderstorms forecast. Delhi received light showers on Monday morning(HT Photo)

Parts of Delhi received light showers early in the morning, with the minimum temperature dropping to 25.2 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature could rise to around 35 degrees Celsius, still low for the time of the season.

The Orange Alert, a part of the IMD's weather warning system, means that residents should be alert and ready for potentially disruptive weather.

At 8.30 am, humidity levels were high at 80 per cent, adding to the damp conditions.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 95 recorded in the morning.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorises AQI levels between 51 and 100 as satisfactory.