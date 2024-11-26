'Orders to remove AAP voters from list': Atishi's big allegation against Centre

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Centre of being involved in a “major conspiracy to manipulate the voter list in Delhi.” CM Atishi alleged that the central government is trying to win the Delhi elections by unfair means.(PTI)

The chief minister alleged the BJP was misusing the government machinery to cut the votes unfairly, particularly targeting those associated with AAP.

In a post on X, Atishi alleged that the conspiracy began on October 28 when 29 SDM-ADMs (Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Additional District Magistrates) were transferred.

"Shortly thereafter, orders were issued directing the officers to begin removing AAP voters from the list. These orders were coming directly from SDM offices, where AERO-BLO (Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers) were asked to remove AAP voters from the list," Atishi wrote on X.

What are AAP's 'voter list' allegations against Centre?

According to Atishi, the Centre reportedly transferred 29 SDM-ADMs (Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Additional District Magistrates) and the officials were later handed a list of AAP supporters and voters.

The chief minister further alleged that the AERO-BLO (Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers) were instructed to remove the names of AAP voters from the voter's roll.

Atishi appealed to AERO-BLO officials to resist any pressure and expose the alleged conspiracy.

"I appeal to all AERO-BLO that if any officer is pressurizing them to do this, then record it and send it to me, expose their conspiracy to kill democracy so that strict action can be taken against these officers," Atishi wrote on X.

With Delhi elections slated for February 2025, AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term following its massive victory in 2020 polls, where it won 62 out of 70 seats.