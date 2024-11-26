Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Orders to remove AAP voters from list': Atishi's big allegation against Centre

ByHT News Desk
Nov 26, 2024 06:18 PM IST

Atishi alleged that the conspiracy began with the transfer of 29 SDM-ADMs (Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Additional District Magistrates).

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Centre of being involved in a “major conspiracy to manipulate the voter list in Delhi.”

CM Atishi alleged that the central government is trying to win the Delhi elections by unfair means.(PTI)
CM Atishi alleged that the central government is trying to win the Delhi elections by unfair means.(PTI)

The chief minister alleged the BJP was misusing the government machinery to cut the votes unfairly, particularly targeting those associated with AAP.

READ | ‘Atishi better...’: Delhi LG amid tense ties

In a post on X, Atishi alleged that the conspiracy began on October 28 when 29 SDM-ADMs (Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Additional District Magistrates) were transferred.

"Shortly thereafter, orders were issued directing the officers to begin removing AAP voters from the list. These orders were coming directly from SDM offices, where AERO-BLO (Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers) were asked to remove AAP voters from the list," Atishi wrote on X.

What are AAP's 'voter list' allegations against Centre?

According to Atishi, the Centre reportedly transferred 29 SDM-ADMs (Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Additional District Magistrates) and the officials were later handed a list of AAP supporters and voters.

READ | Politics clouds clean air efforts as Delhi CM Atishi blames BJP for Haryana stubble burning

The chief minister further alleged that the AERO-BLO (Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers) were instructed to remove the names of AAP voters from the voter's roll.

Atishi appealed to AERO-BLO officials to resist any pressure and expose the alleged conspiracy.

READ | AAP MP Swati Maliwal offers CM Atishi 'black' polluted water: ‘Just a sample’

"I appeal to all AERO-BLO that if any officer is pressurizing them to do this, then record it and send it to me, expose their conspiracy to kill democracy so that strict action can be taken against these officers," Atishi wrote on X.

With Delhi elections slated for February 2025, AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term following its massive victory in 2020 polls, where it won 62 out of 70 seats.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On