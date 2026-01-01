Patiala Jan 1 A probe into the ₹8.10 crore fraud committed on former IPS officer Amar Singh Chahal pointed towards a well-organised cyber fraud network, with its main kingpin operating from Dubai, said police on Thursday. Organised network behind ₹8 cr cyber fraud on ex-cop who shot himself, kingpin in Dubai: Police

Former IPS officer Chahal allegedly shot himself here on December 22. In a purported note, he had claimed that he had been duped of ₹8.10 crore by "cyber thugs" who posed as wealth management advisors.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Deputy Inspector General Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Tuesday said ₹3.50 lakh has been frozen in various bank accounts linked to the fraud, while two accused have been detained in Thane and Mumbai, while others are being questioned. Further arrests are likely, he added.

The DIG further disclosed that investigations have uncovered a well-organised cyber fraud network, with its main kingpin operating from Dubai.

The accused allegedly used fake online investment platforms, digital communication channels and multiple SIM cards to dupe victims across Punjab and other states.

"The cheated amount was routed through several bank accounts. So far, ₹3.5 lakh has been successfully frozen, and continuous efforts are underway to trace and recover more money," DIG Chahal said.

Notably, former Inspector General Amar Singh Chahal had written a 14-page note addressed to the Director General of Police , Punjab, detailing how he was systematically trapped and cheated by cyber criminals posing as investment advisors.

DIG Chahal stated that nearly 19 per cent of the defrauded amount in online fraud cases across Punjab has already been refunded to victims, reflecting improved coordination between police, banks and cybercrime units.

Emphasising public awareness, DIG Chahal said, "The sooner a victim approaches the police after being cheated, the higher the chances of freezing bank accounts and recovering the money." He urged citizens not to delay reporting cyber frauds and to immediately contact the police or cybercrime helpline.

The DIG also appealed to the public to remain vigilant against online investment schemes promising unrealistic or guaranteed returns.

"Prevention is the best protection. Verify platforms, do not share personal or banking details, and report suspicious activity without delay," he advised.

Patiala Police said the investigation is ongoing, with teams analysing bank transactions, SIM card data and digital evidence.

Authorities are now focusing on dismantling the entire network, including overseas handlers, to ensure strict legal action and maximum recovery for victims.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.