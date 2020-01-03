Orissa High Court Amicus Curiae says Odisha police biased in favour of ruling BJD

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 22:47 IST

An Amicus Curiae of the Orissa High Court has filed a report castigating the state police for letting helmet-less two-wheeler riders in a ruling party rally go scot-free while fining hundreds of thousands of commoners for the same offence. It has also recommended action against the errant officials and sought that the state’s police chief is asked to explain the bias.

Orissa High Court is hearing a PIL over reforms in Odisha police and has appointed advocate Gautam Mukherjee, Amicus Curiae or a friend of the court, in the case.

On the Foundation Day of BJD on December 26 last year, hundreds of party workers had taken out a motorbike rally through the main thoroughfare of Bhubaneswar drawing much criticism from opposition parties and general public.

“All rules were thrown to the winds in this rally. The majority of the bike riders did not wear helmet. The State police instead of apprehending, them, gave protection to the members of the rally,” says Mukherjee’s report.

He says the bias in the state police need immediate reformation.

“The State Police have been day in and out collecting lakhs of Rupees from the common citizens for riding two-wheelers without helmets. This biased and apathetic attitude of the police needs immediate reformation,” the report says.

The Amicus Curiae has suggested that the Odisha DGP may file an affidavit explaining why the rally was given police protection and no fines were collected from the bike riders. He also suggested immediate action against the errant riders along with disciplinary action against the negligent officials.

The report suggests the Odisha government should be asked to file an affidavit listing all the demonstrations/hartals/bands organized between March 16, 2013 and December 31, 2019 and state if the district administration’s permission had been taken for organising these.

“How many demonstrations/hartals/bands became violent and caused damage to public and private property. What action was taken in respect of demonstrations/hartals/bands which became violent,” the report asked.

BJD leaders did not react to the report. However, Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police said 25 BJD workers have been penalised Rs 1,000 each, for not wearing helmets during the rally. Commissionerate Police in a statement added that there was a need to devise a way to deal with the political rallies in the country.