e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / India News / Orissa High Court Amicus Curiae says Odisha police biased in favour of ruling BJD

Orissa High Court Amicus Curiae says Odisha police biased in favour of ruling BJD

On the Foundation Day of BJD on December 26 last year, hundreds of party workers had taken out a motorbike rally through the main thoroughfare of Bhubaneswar drawing much criticism from opposition parties and general public.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2020 22:47 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
A report by an Amicus Curiae of Orissa High Court says the state police is biased in favour of the ruling BJD
A report by an Amicus Curiae of Orissa High Court says the state police is biased in favour of the ruling BJD(PTI Photo)
         

An Amicus Curiae of the Orissa High Court has filed a report castigating the state police for letting helmet-less two-wheeler riders in a ruling party rally go scot-free while fining hundreds of thousands of commoners for the same offence. It has also recommended action against the errant officials and sought that the state’s police chief is asked to explain the bias.

Orissa High Court is hearing a PIL over reforms in Odisha police and has appointed advocate Gautam Mukherjee, Amicus Curiae or a friend of the court, in the case.

On the Foundation Day of BJD on December 26 last year, hundreds of party workers had taken out a motorbike rally through the main thoroughfare of Bhubaneswar drawing much criticism from opposition parties and general public.

“All rules were thrown to the winds in this rally. The majority of the bike riders did not wear helmet. The State police instead of apprehending, them, gave protection to the members of the rally,” says Mukherjee’s report.

He says the bias in the state police need immediate reformation.

“The State Police have been day in and out collecting lakhs of Rupees from the common citizens for riding two-wheelers without helmets. This biased and apathetic attitude of the police needs immediate reformation,” the report says.

The Amicus Curiae has suggested that the Odisha DGP may file an affidavit explaining why the rally was given police protection and no fines were collected from the bike riders. He also suggested immediate action against the errant riders along with disciplinary action against the negligent officials.

The report suggests the Odisha government should be asked to file an affidavit listing all the demonstrations/hartals/bands organized between March 16, 2013 and December 31, 2019 and state if the district administration’s permission had been taken for organising these.

“How many demonstrations/hartals/bands became violent and caused damage to public and private property. What action was taken in respect of demonstrations/hartals/bands which became violent,” the report asked.

BJD leaders did not react to the report. However, Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police said 25 BJD workers have been penalised Rs 1,000 each, for not wearing helmets during the rally. Commissionerate Police in a statement added that there was a need to devise a way to deal with the political rallies in the country.

tags
top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Activist Sadaf Jafar, jailed for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, gets bail
Activist Sadaf Jafar, jailed for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, gets bail
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news