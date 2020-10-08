Orissa high court asks state to open temples in graded manner

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 00:02 IST

The Orissa high court on Wednesday asked the state government to open the temples in a graded manner in accordance with the modalities after assessing the Covid-19 situation.

The order of the high court came while disposing of two writ petitions that sought direction to extend financial relief to priests of registered temples for the lockdown period. The petitions were filed by a priest of Dadhibaman Dev temple of Nayagarh district and an organisation of priests of the same district.

“Taking a view on the grievances of the petitioners with regard to (providing) financial assistance or ration kits, or in the alternative for the opening of temples, as expeditiously as possible, but not later than eight weeks from the date of copy of this order is produced before the authority,” the HC said.

All the temples in Odisha, including Jagannath temple in Puri, are closed since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. In the Jagannath temples, more than 450 servitors have tested positive for Covid-19, affecting the temple’s daily activities.

The court order came on the day many priests and devotees across the state beat gongs, rang bells and blew conches urging the Odisha government to reopen the temples.

The priests of Odisha Mandira Sebayat Sangha began their protest at 9 am for nine minutes demanding that the temples should open soon as their livelihood is at stake.

“The livelihoods of temple priests have been hit hard due to closure of temples since March. Most of the priests are going through severe financial constraint. They have no alternative to earn their livelihood. Our families are suffering. We had requested the government but no one addressed our issues. That is why we had to ring bells and blow conches to draw the attention of the government towards our plight,” said a member of OMSS.