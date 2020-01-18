Osmania University professor held for alleged Maoist links

india

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 17:35 IST

The Telangana police on Saturday arrested Chintakindi Kasim (43), a professor of Telugu in Osmania University in Hyderabad, on the charges of having links with outlawed CPI (Maoist) and propagating Maoist ideology in urban areas.

A group of policemen in plainclothes, including those from special intelligence bureau (SIB), an anti-Naxalite special police wing, assisted by Siddipet police swooped on the residence of Kasim in the university staff quarters on the OU campus in the early hours and conducted searches for over four hours before taking him into custody. He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“We seized his mobile phones, pen drives, revolutionary literature and some incriminating material including the correspondence between Kasim and top Maoist leaders,” a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Later, the police took Kasim to an undisclosed location for questioning. “We shall produce him in the court after conducting the mandatory medical tests,” the police official said.

Kasim’s wife Snehalatha told reporters that the Gajwel police in Siddipet district had implicated him in a false case way back in 2016 and arrested him now. She alleged that the police had broken open the front doors of the official quarters to enter the house for conducting searches.

“They took away some books and hard discs. They have foisted false cases against Kasim only because he has been questioning the anti-democratic functioning of the state government. I shall move the high court against this illegal detention of Kasim,” she said.

Kasim, who is a popular revolutionary poet and also edits a Telugu magazine Nadusthunna Telangana, was recently elected as secretary of Viplava Rachayitala Sangham (Virasam) or Revolutionary Writers’ Association, supposed to be the literary wing of the Maoist party.

A close associate of revolutionary poet P Varavara Rao, who has been in Pune jail in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence case for over a year, Kasim has been an open supporter of the Maoist ideology. “He has wider connections with top Maoist leaders including those in the central committee of the banned organisation. He has been spreading the Maoist ideology among the students and other sections,” the police official said.

The police said there had been a sedition case pending against Kasim in Mulugu police station on the charge that he had been working as a courier for Maoists.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed on the OU campus with a large number of students thronging Kasim’s residence. They took out a rally and raised slogans against the government and the police.

The Osmania University police arrived on the spot and dispersed the students. They took some of the protesting students into custody and let them off later.

Communist Party of India leader K Narayana condemned the arrest of Kasim and said the Telangana government was harassing democrats and poets on the pretext of having Maoist connections. He demanded that the police release Kasim immediately.