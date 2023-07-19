OTT platforms must be sensitive to India’s cultural diversity: Anurag Thakur

Over-the-top (OTT) platforms must be sensitive to India’s cultural diversity and must ensure that they do not propagate vulgarity and abuse in the garb of ‘creative expression’, Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday. Union minister Anurag Thakur.

Thakur, who held a meeting with representatives of OTT platforms, also said that content on such mediums must reflect the collective conscience of the country and provide a healthy viewing experience for people of all age groups.

In a tweet, Thakur said that he held an interaction with representatives of leading OTT platforms on various issues, including content regulation, user experience, enhancing accessibility for the specially abled and overall growth & innovation of the sector.

“OTT platforms have revolutionised the way we consume content, spurred new talent and showcased regional content at a global scale. OTT players have a responsibility of ensuring that their platform does not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as ‘creative expression’,” he said.

“India is a diverse country; OTTs must also reflect the collective conscience of the country and provide a healthy viewing experience for people of all age groups. Platforms must also be sensitive to our cultural diversity as we unleash India’s creative economy,” he added.

Thakur also said that the ministry “looks forward to furthering partnerships and engagements towards achieving this goal”.

