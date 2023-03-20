OTTs given freedom for creativity, not obscenity, says I&B minister

The government will not tolerate obscenity and abusive language in the name of creativity, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday, taking aim at streaming services like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Zee Video, among others.

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur addresses a press conference in Nagpur on March 19. (PTI)

“The government is serious about the complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT (over the top) platforms,” he told reporters in Nagpur, according to statement issued by the ministry. “If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that.”

“These platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity. And when someone crosses a limit, then abusing, rudeness in the name of creativity cannot be accepted at all,” the minister said. “Whatever necessary action needs to be taken on this, the government will not back down from it.”

Most of the complaints so far have to be redressed by the producer, Thakur said. About 90% of the complaints are resolved by them by making necessary changes, he added.

“The next level of complaint resolution is at the level of their association, where most of the complaints are resolved. At the last level, it comes to the level of the government, where action is taken on the departmental committee level, according to the rules that are in place,” he said. “But somewhere complaints have started increasing in the last few days and the department is taking it very seriously.”

Intermediary guidelines introduced in February 2021 brought OTT platforms under government regulations for the first time. The streaming platforms have to adhere to a code of conduct and ensure that their content was in line with the rules. It also introduced a three-tier redressal mechanism for platforms to address complaints from users.

The government has also sought that satellite TV and streaming services like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and other digital media outlets need to immediately stop airing advertisements promoting gambling and betting aimed at an Indian audience, or face penal action, the ministry said in an advisory last year.