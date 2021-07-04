Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Our friend Shiv Sena..': Fadnavis amid speculations of crack in Maha Vikas Aghadi
india news

'Our friend Shiv Sena..': Fadnavis amid speculations of crack in Maha Vikas Aghadi

Devendra Fadnavis said there are no ifs and buts in politics and decisions are taken as per prevailing situations.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 09:27 PM IST
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said Shiv Sena is not BJP's enemy.

Maharashtra former chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, in a surprise comment on Sunday, said that Shiv Sena is not an enemy of the BJP, though there are differences of opinions on certain issues. There is no "ifs and buts" in politics and any decision regarding a patch-up between the two former allies will be taken depending on the situation, Fadnavis said, news agency PTI reported. "There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken as per prevailing situations," Fadnavis said when he was asked about his recent meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah and whether the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is coming back.

"Our friend contested the 2019 Assembly elections with us. But after polls, they joined hands with the very people (NCP and Congress) against whom we contested the polls," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis' comment comes on the same day Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the more such rumours of BJP and Sena leaders meeting secretly spread, the stronger the Maha Vikas Aghadi government becomes. Sanjat Raut was asked whether he met BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday. "The more such rumours spread, the stronger the MVA alliance will become. We may have political and ideological differences, but if we come face-to-face at public functions, we will cordially greet each other. I have had coffee with Shelar openly," Raut said.

The Congress -- a partner of the Sena, Congress, NCP alliance government-- has recently said that it will contest the future polls in the state alone, which has triggered speculations that the MVA alliance is going through uncertainty, though the state Congress leadership clarified that their support to Uddhav Thackeray government will not waver until the term comes to an end.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shiv sena maha vikas aghadi devendra fadnavis
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP