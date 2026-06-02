'Our lives in danger': Giribala Singh and son sent to judicial custody after heated court hearing in Twisha case

Giribala Singh, a retired judge accused in her daughter-in-law's death case, alleged during a heated hearing on Tuesday that her and her co-accused son Samarth Singh's lives are in danger. She also sought a stop on what she described was media trial, saying that they are being followed everywhere.

Giribala Singh, accused in her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma's death case, leaves after a hearing in Bhopal on Tuesday(PTI)

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Twisha Sharma, a woman in her 30s, was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a death initially suspected to be a suicide but later led to an investigation with allegations against her husband - Samarth - and mother-in-law Giribala Singh of harassment as well as dowry demands.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the investigation into the death of Twisha Singh, the circumstances around which remain a mystery, Giribala Singh has been in focus for her remarks on her dead daughter-in-law that some, including Twisha's family, described as character assassination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the investigation into the death of Twisha Singh, the circumstances around which remain a mystery, Giribala Singh has been in focus for her remarks on her dead daughter-in-law that some, including Twisha's family, described as character assassination. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In one of her many remarks, Giribala Singh's love for flora more than humans was quite evident when she said her daughter-in-law did not water the plants despite claiming before marriage that she was fond of plants. Inside details from latest hearing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one of her many remarks, Giribala Singh's love for flora more than humans was quite evident when she said her daughter-in-law did not water the plants despite claiming before marriage that she was fond of plants. Inside details from latest hearing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Giribala Singh on Tuesday alleged before a Bhopal court that Twisha Sharma's lawyer, Anurag Srivastava, had physically assaulted her son at the Jabalpur Court during the hearing in the alleged dowry death case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Giribala Singh on Tuesday alleged before a Bhopal court that Twisha Sharma's lawyer, Anurag Srivastava, had physically assaulted her son at the Jabalpur Court during the hearing in the alleged dowry death case. {{/usCountry}}

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The allegation surfaced during the hearing after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced Samarth and Giribala Singh before the court following the completion of their five-day custodial remand. They were remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Giribala claimed that Samarth had been assaulted by advocate Anurag Srivastava during proceedings in Jabalpur, reported ANI news agency. Responding to the allegation, Srivastava denied the charge and said the claim could be verified through CCTV footage installed within the court premises.

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As the exchange during the hearing intensified, Samarth Singh was asked to disclose where he had allegedly been hiding within the Jabalpur court complex.

Giribala later objected to what she described as a "media trial" surrounding the case. "The media trial must cease. Wherever we go, the media follows us; this must be stopped. Our lives are in danger," ANI quoted Giribala Singh as telling the court.

She also raised concerns over the recent crime scene recreation conducted by the CBI, alleging procedural irregularities. Giribala questioned why she had been dropped three houses away from her residence instead of directly at her doorstep and objected to footage of the exercise being circulated in the media.

The CBI informed the court that while it was currently seeking judicial remand for the accused, it reserved the right to seek further police remand if required during the investigation.

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"At this stage, we are requesting Judicial Remand (JR); however, should the need arise, we will seek Police Remand (PR)," the agency told the court.

The CBI reconstructed the circumstances of Twisha Sharma's death at her marital home in Bhopal using dummies on Monday.

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